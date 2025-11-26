Character.ai launches guided Stories format after banning teens from its chatbots

Character.ai has introduced Stories, its first format that was specifically created to "enhance [teens'] experience," on the same day the company removed their ability to engage with its chatbots. Stories works similarly to choose-your-own-adventure apps that offer interactive visual novels users can play. The company describes Stories as a "visual, narrative-first format." Players can choose two to three characters, pick a genre and then write their own premise or auto-generate one. From there, users can steer the story with their decisions on every branching path. That means they can keep replaying the game for different outcomes based on the paths they choose.

While the Stories experience is a lot more customizable than the typical visual novel app, it still doesn't offer the same open-ended, back-and-forth conversations Character.ai's chatbots do. The narrative will be guided by the AI, though the company promises that players will be asked to make choices frequently.

AI companies are under scrutiny from authorities, who are pushing them to put safeguards in place to protect younger users. Character.ai announced in October that it was going to ban users under 18 from accessing its open-ended bots. The company has also introduced a new age-check tool to ensure users will only be able to access experiences appropriate for them. In addition, the company is facing a wrongful death lawsuit involving the suicide of a teenage girl in Florida. Her family alleged that the girl confided in one of the website's chatbots about feeling suicidal, but it did not point her towards any resources or report it to authorities.