ChatGPT Search will do the legwork for you

The new feature searches the web for timely and relevant answers to your queries.

ChatGPT Search is here to try to combine the best of chatbots and web searches. OpenAI’s latest feature searches the web in response to your natural language queries, delivering “fast, timely answers with links to relevant web sources.”

When using ChatGPT, the bot will search the web depending on what you ask. Or, if you want to manually override its decision-making, you can tap a new web search icon below the input bar. OpenAI says the feature looks for “original, high-quality content from the web,” integrating it into conversational answers. This includes trusted news media sources and data providers like AccuWeather. The data will encompass things like weather, stocks, sports, news and maps.

Under each ChatGPT Search reply, you’ll see a Sources button. Click that, and a sidebar with references and links will open.

OpenAI says ChatGPT Search uses a fine-tuned version of GPT-4o, post-trained “using novel synthetic data generation techniques.” This included distilling outputs from the company’s OpenAI o1-preview. That model is much slower than GPT-4o, so perhaps training on it (rather than directly using it) will help the new feature to pinch some of its reasoning skills without laboring as long over answers.

The company used feedback from its SearchGPT test run to help tune the feature. “We brought the best of the SearchGPT experience into ChatGPT,” the company wrote.

The feature will be available today for ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers. It will be available in the ChatGPT mobile and desktop apps and on the web. OpenAI says Enterprise and Edu users will get access in the next few weeks and trickle down to free users in the coming months.