ChatGPT's AI agent Operator is now available for most Pro users

Operator is now out in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and most places where ChatGPT is also available, OpenAI has announced. The company launched Operator in the US back in January, introducing it as an "agent that can go to the web to perform tasks" for the user. Operator can handle various browser-based tasks for users, such as filling out forms, making restaurant reservations and ordering groceries. At the moment, it's still a research preview in its early stages that comes with limitations, but the company said it hopes to roll out improvements based on user feedback.

Operator is now rolling out to Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the UK, and most places ChatGPT is available. Still working on making Operator available in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein & Iceland—we'll keep you updated! — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 21, 2025

The tool is powered by a model called Computer-Using Agent (CUA) that's trained to see and interact with the buttons, menus and text fields people see when they visit a website. It can click buttons, type on text fields and basically interact with those elements "using all the actions a mouse and keyboard allow." In its announcement, the company said it's still working on launching Operator in the EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Operator is still only available for subscribers paying $200 a month for ChatGPT Pro, but the company plans to expand its availability to Plus, Team and Enterprise users in the future, before ultimately integrating its capabilities into ChatGPT. When that happens, it could be doing tasks for hundreds of millions of people around the world: ChatGPT recently surpassed 400 million weekly active users, twice as many as the user count OpenAI reported in August 2024.