China's DeepSeek AI hit by information request from Italy's data protection watchdog

China's DeepSeek AI has already caught the eye of a data protection watchdog, shortly after it went viral and became the top-rated free app on Apple's App Store in the US and other regions. As TechCrunch reports, Garante, or the Italian Data Protection Authority, has written DeepSeek to ask for information about the AI chatbot due to the "possible risk for the data of millions of people in Italy." The watchdog is in charge of monitoring the application of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules in the country.

In an announcement about the information request on its website, Garante said it contacted both the Hangzhou and the Beijing DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence offices to ask them what kind of personal data the AI chatbot collects. It also asked them to clarify their purposes for the data they collect and whether the information they gather is stored on servers physically located in China. In its privacy policy, DeepSeek admitted that it transfers personal information of the country where the user lives and that it keeps them "in secure servers located in the People's Republic of China." However, it said that the service will "do so in accordance with the requirements of applicable data protection laws."

In addition, Garante is asking DeepSeek what type of information is used to train its AI system. And, in case web scraping is involved, it wants the service to clarify how both registered and non-registered users are informed about the processing of their data. Notably, Bloomberg has published a report that Microsoft and OpenAI are already investigating whether DeepSeek took OpenAI data and possibly used it for training. Apparently, a group of users exfiltrated a large amount of data using OpenAI's API back in the fall of 2024, and Microsoft's security researchers reportedly believe that they have a connection to DeepSeek.

The chatbot service now has 20 days to respond to Garante's request. In the US, Reuters said authorities have started looking into the national security implications of the China-based AI chatbot.