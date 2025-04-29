Duolingo will replace contract workers with AI for content creation

Duolingo is now going to be "AI-first," the company has announced — aka it will drop employees in favor of using AI. In a publicly shared email, CEO Luis von Ahn outlined how Duolingo will "gradually stop using contractors to do work that AI can handle." This follows the company's January 2024 decision to cut 10 percent of its contractors, in part because AI could do their tasks.

In the email, von Ahn points to Duolingo's "need to create a massive amount of content, and doing that manually doesn't scale. One of the best decisions we made recently was replacing a slow, manual content creation process with one powered by AI. Without AI, it would take us decades to scale our content to more learners. We owe it to our learners to get them this content ASAP."

The CEO claims that Duolingo still "cares deeply about its employees" but that it needs to remove bottlenecks to best utilize them. To that end, it will be looking for experience using AI both in hiring and when doing performance reviews.

In the email, von Ahn admits that AI is far from perfect — wow, who knew? But, he states that Duolingo should move with urgency, rather than wait and take "occasional small hits" quality-wise. We'll have to wait and see what these AI-powered prompts will look like as a result.