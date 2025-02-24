Each second of Google’s Veo 2 AI video footage will cost 50 cents

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Google's Veo 2 model was announced last December , and now we have an idea of what using it will cost. According to its pricing page : 50 cents per second of footage.

Veo 2 is presently limited to two-minute clips in up to 4K resolution — a fair sight more than the 20-second, 1080p clips generated by ChatGPT's Sora model. It's somewhat more difficult to compare the two on pricing as Sora uses a subscription-based approach. The staggering $200 ChatGPT Pro plan entitles a user to 500 videos per month, while the Plus plan caps things at 50 videos and hobbles the maximum quality and length to 720p and five seconds, respectively. Veo 2 users, meanwhile, just pay piecemeal whenever they choose.