Educational tech company Chegg sues Google over AI Overviews

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Educational tech company Chegg has sued Google in federal court claiming that its "AI Overviews" that appear ahead of search results have hurt its traffic and revenue. In order to be included in Google's search results, Chegg alleges, it must "supply content that Google republishes without permission in AI-generated answers that unfairly compete for the attention of users on the internet in violation of antitrust laws of the United States."

Previously, publishers like The New York Times have sued AI companies over copyright infringement, accusing them of training large language models (LLMs) on IP material without permission. However, Chegg is taking another approach, instead accusing Google of abusing its monopoly position to force companies to supply materials for its "AI Overviews" on its search page. Failing to do so, it says, means it could effectively be excluded from Google Search altogether.

Chegg included a screenshot of a Google AI Overview that takes details from Chegg's website without attribution, though the page in question appears lower down in the search results.

Google told CNBC that it would defend itself against the suit. "Every day, Google sends billions of clicks to sites across the web, and AI Overviews send traffic to a greater diversity of sites," a spokesperson said.

Google's use of its monopoly power in this way "amounts to a form of unlawful reciprocal dealing that harms competition in violation of the Sherman Act," Chegg claimed, while citing a federal judge's ruling from last year that Google is a monopolist in search. The tech-ed company said that it is particularly affected by these practices because the "breadth, depth, quality and volume of Chegg's educational content holds enormous value for artificial intelligence applications."

Chegg is the latest in a long list of companies suing Google over alleged misappropriation of IP content, though as mentioned, using the Sherman Act is a novel approach. As of January 2025, 38 copyright lawsuits related to AI have been filed in the US, according to a site keeping track of the claims — so far with mixed results.