Engadget Podcast: DeepSeek blows up the AI world

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In the span of a week, the Chinese startup DeepSeek has completely disrupted the AI landscape with its free and "open source" R1 model. In this episode, Devindra, Engadget Senior Reporter Igor Bonifacic and Producer Ben Ellman dive into what makes R1 so special, and what DeepSeek is doing differently from OpenAI and other competitors. Also, we try to figure out what's up with "Incention," a weird AI/blockchain project for creating new Hollywood IP, and wonder if Helion's fusion reactor is actually legit.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

DeepSeek's R1 model shakes up the AI landscape – 1:55

Quick mention: Sam Rutherford's Galaxy S25 review "Too much AI, not enough Ultra" – 30:19

Incention is proof that blockchain nonsense is alive and well – 37:16

Fusion startup Helion has Altman and Thiel on its side, but maybe not physics – 42:50

Google agrees to rename Gulf of Mexico on U.S. version of its maps – 49:19

Working on – 50:07

Pop culture picks – 51:32

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Igor Bonifacic

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North