Engadget Podcast: Hello $599 iPhone 16e, RIP iPhone SE

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Well we didn't get the iPhone SE fourth-gen this week — instead Apple debuted the iPhone 16e, a $599 model based on the iPhone 14's design. It has a 6.1-inch OLED screen and the A18 chip for Apple Intelligence, but should we really consider it a cheap iPhone? In this episode, Devindra and Cherlynn dive into the iPhone 16e and how it compares to the rest of the iPhone 16 family.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Topics

Apple unveils its SE successor, the iPhone 16e for $599 – 1:22

Trump administration planning on 25 percent tariffs on auto and semiconductor imports – 32:02

Acer to raise prices by 10 percent following tariff talk – 34:26

Humane AI sells to HP, pin will go offline February 28 – 36:42

Microsoft's new quantum computing chip runs on topological qubits – 41:14

Working on – 47:28

Pop culture picks – 50:06

Credits

Hosts: Devindra Hardawar and Cherlynn Low

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North