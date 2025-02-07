Engadget Podcast: Volvo Group’s CTO on his vision for zero-emission trucks

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This week, Devindra chats with Volvo Group CTO Lars Stenqvist about the company's progress developing zero emissions trucks, both of the electric variety and experimental hydrogen options. While it's a completely different company from Volvo Cars, Volvo Group still impacts consumers as one of the largest producers of heavy trucks. Stenqvist dives into how Volvo is thinking about new technology, and we chat a bit about how it's approaching completely autonomous vehicles. (Note: This interview was recorded in early January, so we didn't have a chance to talk about this week's partnership between Volvo and the self-driving truck startup Waabi.)

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you've got suggestions or topics you'd like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcast, Engadget News!

Credits

Host: Devindra Hardawar

Guest: Lars Stenqvist, CTO Volvo Group

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North