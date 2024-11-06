Even Microsoft Notepad is getting infused with AI

It took forever and a day just to get spell check for Notepad, but AI? Hey, no problem.

A new AI feature is coming to Microsoft’s Notepad called Rewrite. The Verge reports that Microsoft is rolling out a preview of Rewrite to Windows Insiders that will allow AI to rewrite sentences, change the tone and alter the length of text in Notepad.

Windows Insiders can access Rewrite by highlighting text in a Notepad window and right-clicking it in the menu or pushing the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+I. A dialogue box will open showing the AI’s suggested rewrites of the highlighted text and the adjustable features menus including “Longer,” “Tone” and “Format” above the “Replace” button. If you prefer to write with just your fingers and brain, you can turn off the AI feature in the app settings menu, according to the official Windows blog .

Even Microsoft’s Paint app is getting its own AI features called Generative Fill and Generative Erase. The new “fill” feature can edit and add visual features to your photos and drawings by drawing a selection box and using the text box to describe the image you wish to add to the selected area. The “erase” feature for Paint can remove images in photos or drawings by selecting them with the “generative erase brush” while using the eraser tool, according to the Windows blog.