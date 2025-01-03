Everything NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced at its CES 2025 keynote

NVIDIA held its CES 2025 keynote last night with CEO Jensen Huang and it was surprisingly eventful. The company finally unveiled its much awaited GeForce RTX 5000 GPUs that promise a considerable performance uplift, to start with. The company didn't stop there, also announcing Project Digits, a personal AI supercomputer, along with DLSS 4 and more. Here's a wrap-up of what happened — and you can watch the whole event uncut, via the YouTube embed below. (Spoiler alert: It's more than 90 minutes long.)

NVIDIA RTX 5000-series GPUs

Huang strode out in a new snakeskin-like leather jacket and revealed the much-anticipated RTX 5090 GPU. With 32GB of GDDR7 RAM and an impressive 21,760 CUDA cores, the new flagship can deliver up to twice as much relative performance, particularly for ray-tracing (RT) intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077. In fact that particular title ran at 234 fps with full RT on in a video demo, compared to 109 fps on the RTX 4090. It's not cheap, though, priced at $1,999.

The company also revealed the $549 RTX 5070 with a far more modest 6,144 CUDA cores and 12GB of DDR7 RAM, along with the $749 RTX 5070 Ti and $999 RTX 5080.

DLSS 4

A key part of the RTX 5000-series launch was the introduction of DLSS 4, the latest version of the company's real-time image upscaling technology. It features a new technology called Multi Frame Generation that allows the new GPUs to generate up to three additional frames for every one frame the GPU produces via traditional rendering — helping multiply frame rates by up to eight times. It also represents what NVIDIA calls the "biggest upgrade to its AI models" since DLSS 2, improving things like temporal stability and detail, while reducing artifacts like ghosting.

Project Digits

Finally, NVIDIA launched Project Digits, a "personal AI supercomputer" designed for AI researchers, data scientists and students. It uses NVIDIA's new GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip, providing up to a petaflop of performance for testing and running AI models. The company says a single Project Digits unit can run models 200 billion parameters in size, or multiple machines can be linked together to run up to 405 billion parameter models. And for its intended audience, Project Digits is relatively cheap at $3,000.

On top of all that, the company introduced NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models for robot and AV development, the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion AV platform for autonomous vehicles and AI Foundation models for RTX PCs "that supercharge digital humans." It's all explained in the video above and NVIDIA's CES 2025 keynote blog.

NVDA stock price seesaw

CES — and Huang's keynote — are happening against the backdrop of continued volatility in the company's stock price. NVIDIA shares (ticker NVDA) spiked ahead of Huang's address, closing on Monday just shy of Apple's market cap pinnacle. But Tuesday saw a reversal, with the stock down more than 6 percent. Still, some are betting it's a toss up between the two tech giants as to which will hit the $4 trillion market valuation first.

Update, January 7 2025, 4:18PM ET: This story has been updated with new details on Nvidia's stock price.