FCC proposes new rules for AI-generated robocalls and robotexts
It's the agency's latest move to protect consumers and stop election misinformation by phone.
The Federal Communications Commission has new rules governing the use of AI-generated phone calls and texts. Part of the proposal centers on create a clear definition for AI-generated calls, with the rest focuses on consumer protection by making companies disclose when AI is being used in calls or texts.
"This provides consumers with an opportunity to identify and avoid those calls or texts that contain an enhanced risk of fraud and other scams," the FCC said. The agency is also looking ensure that legitimate uses of AI to assist people with disabilities to communicate remains protected.
Today's proposal is the latest action by the FCC to regulate how AI is used in robocalls and robotexts. The commission has already moved on AI-generated voices in robocalls and has to crack down on the practice. Ahead of this year's November election, there has already been one notable use of AI robocalls to New Hampshire voters.