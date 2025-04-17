Gemini live video and screen sharing is now free for Android users

Google is now offering Gemini live video and screen sharing to just about every Android user who wants them — totally free. The announcement comes just a couple weeks after Google first rolled out the features. They have been available to all Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 owners and through a Google One AI Premium plan for other Android users with the Gemini app. Now, Google says that "great feedback" has motivated the company "to bring it to more people."

Gemini live video and screen share allows you to ask Gemini about anything on your screen or directly in front of you. For example, you can take a picture of an item of clothing and get info about its materials. You can also ask it about something you've found on the internet, like a word in a story that you've never heard before.

We've been hearing great feedback on Gemini Live with camera and screen share, so we decided to bring it to more people ✨ Starting today and over the coming weeks, we're rolling it out to *all* @Android users with the Gemini app. Enjoy! PS If you don't have the app yet,... https://t.co/dTsxLZLxNI — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) April 16, 2025

Google will be rolling the tools out over the coming weeks to all Androids that are compatible with the Gemini app. According to a Google spokesperson, this is all "Android devices with 2GB of RAM or more, running Android 10 and up."