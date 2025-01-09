Google can automatically make a podcast based on your Discover feed

Google knows a lot about you and your interests, and it uses that information to try and get more of your time and attention. A new Search Labs experiment called "Daily Listen," for instance, can turn your Discover feed into a professional podcast. Google's Discover is a curated feed on mobile devices filled with articles and videos that the company's algorithms believe are aligned with your interests based on your search queries and other activities. As 9to5Google notes, this feature is similar to the one Google released for NotebookLM last year. That NotebookLM tool can turn materials you feed it into a podcast with two hosts who even banter like they're real people.

Daily Listen can create a podcast episode around 5 minutes in length that you can listen to for an overview on the latest about the topics you typically follow. You will have to opt into Search Labs if this is something you'd like to try by tapping on the flask icon at the top left of the Google app. Once it's on, you can find the Daily Listen Card underneath the Search bar in the Google app on Android and iOS. Click it to generate a podcast, which brings up a screen with a text transcript and audio controls.

You can clearly see where each section of the podcast begins and ends in the audio scrubber, and you can pause, stop, rewind and fast forward it anytime. You can also give it a thumbs up or down to send Google your feedback. If you scroll down, you'll see a bunch of related stories grouped together based on the sections of the podcast in case you're looking for more information.

The experimental feature is going live today in the US, according to 9to5Google, though it might take a while to start seeing the option to generate a podcast. It's not clear yet if Google has plans to roll it out to other regions, and there are no guarantees that it will get a wide release.