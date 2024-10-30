Google CEO says a quarter of the company’s new code is already AI generated
This is how a knowledge base dies, not with a bang but with a board-approved whimper.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai just revealed that AI now generates more than a quarter of new code for its products, according to a company earnings call . In other words, AI tools are already having an absolutely mammoth impact on the development of software.
Pichai did say that human programmers oversee the computer-generated code, which is something. The CEO noted that AI coding helps with “boosting productivity and efficiency," ensuring that engineers “do more and move faster.”
There’s no two ways around it. 25 percent is a lot, and Google is just one company relying on AI algorithms to perform complex coding tasks. According to , over 75 percent of respondents are already using or are “planning to use” AI tools to assist with software development. Another indicated that 92 percent of US-based developers are currently using AI coding tools.
This leads us to the rampaging elephant in the room. As AI continues to gobble up coding tasks, human experience starts to dwindle. This could eventually lead to a decreased knowledge base in which humans don’t know how to fix errors created by AI algorithms that were, in turn, created by other AI algorithms. We could be staring down an ouroboros of confusion where it’s nearly impossible to detect bugs amidst generations of AI code. Fun times!
We aren’t quite there yet, but AI-assisted coding shows no signs of slowing down. The process started its meteoric rise back in 2022 when GitHub . Since then, companies like Anthropic, Meta, Google and OpenAI have all released AI-coding software suites. GitHub recently announced that Copilot with models from Anthropic and Google, in addition to OpenAI.