Google CEO says a quarter of the company’s new code is already AI generated

Google CEO Sundar Pichai just revealed that AI now generates more than a quarter of new code for its products, according to a company earnings call transcribed by Ars Technica . In other words, AI tools are already having an absolutely mammoth impact on the development of software.

Pichai did say that human programmers oversee the computer-generated code, which is something. The CEO noted that AI coding helps with “boosting productivity and efficiency," ensuring that engineers “do more and move faster.”

There’s no two ways around it. 25 percent is a lot, and Google is just one company relying on AI algorithms to perform complex coding tasks. According to Stack Overflow’s 2024 Developer Survey , over 75 percent of respondents are already using or are “planning to use” AI tools to assist with software development. Another survey by GitHub indicated that 92 percent of US-based developers are currently using AI coding tools.

This leads us to the rampaging elephant in the room. As AI continues to gobble up coding tasks, human experience starts to dwindle. This could eventually lead to a decreased knowledge base in which humans don’t know how to fix errors created by AI algorithms that were, in turn, created by other AI algorithms. We could be staring down an ouroboros of confusion where it’s nearly impossible to detect bugs amidst generations of AI code. Fun times!