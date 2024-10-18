Google NotebookLM adds improved audio overviews and background listening feature
The AI-enhanced note-taking software is also getting a version focused exclusively on commercial use.
Google’s NotebookLM software that primarily impact audio overviews. For the uninitiated, the platform’s Audio Overview tool uses AI to whip up an audio summary of a piece of content. It started with written content, but has since .
So what’s new? Users can now input specific instructions before generating a “Deep Dive” overview. Google gives examples of tasking the software to focus on a single topic or adjusting the expertise level to suit a particular audience. The company says it’s like “slipping the AI hosts a quick note right before they go on the air.”
There’s also a new background listening feature, which is just what it sounds like. People can listen to audio overviews as they do other stuff within NotebookLM. Google says users can query sources, get citations and explore relevant quotes “without interrupting the audio.”
It’s also worth noting that the company has removed NotebookLM’s “experimental” label, so I guess the experiment has been a resounding success. In any event, the software back in December.
The company even announced a forthcoming expansion that’s primarily intended for commercial use, . This will include “enhanced features for businesses, universities and organizations.” Businesses can apply today to get early access to the pilot program.