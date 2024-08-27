Google's Gemini AI can now take notes on your Meet video calls

Google Meet is getting a new AI tool called take notes for me, which will generate summaries of key points during a video call. Rather than offering a word-by-word transcription, this feature uses Gemini AI to record key discussion points in a Google Doc that will appear in the meeting owner's Google Drive. The document can be automatically sent to the attendees or added to the calendar event after the call. It will also include links to the meeting recording and transcript if those features have been enabled.

Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, and AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons will be the first to have access to this note-taking feature. Its use is currently limited to English language and to meetings on computers or laptops.