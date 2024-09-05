Google’s Gemini-powered photo search arrives in early access

Google’s AI-powered Photos upgrades are beginning to trickle in. Ask Photos, the Gemini-powered chatbot that lets you get ultra-specific and conversational with your photo searches, is launching in early access for select users in the US. In addition, the improved search for more descriptive Google Photos queries begins rolling out today for all English-speaking users.

The upgraded search in Google Photos lets you use more descriptive queries. For example, while you could have searched for “lake” before, you can now enter “kayaking on a lake surrounded by mountains.” Or, instead of merely searching for your friend Alice, you can go with “Alice and me laughing.” The idea is to make it easier to narrow things down as our cloud-based photo libraries grow.

Ask Photos, the Google Photos chatbot the company revealed at I/O in May, takes that further. Powered by Gemini, it adds a new tab at the bottom of the Photos app that lets you ask about anything in your library using natural language.

Google provided examples like “Show me the best photo from each national park I’ve visited,” which uses location data to scour your park photos and some subjective robot judgment to determine a favorite. Other examples the company provided include “What did we eat at the hotel in Stanley?” and “Where did we camp last time we went to Yosemite?”

Like other chatbot features, Ask Photos can respond to follow-up prompts. So, if it misses the mark the first time, you can ask it to tweak its parameters and give it another go.

Google says your Photos data will never be used for advertising. Although humans may review queries, they’ll be disconnected from your Google account, so the reviewers won’t know who typed the input. Real people won’t review Ask Google’s answers, including photos or videos, unless you provide feedback or (only in rare cases, according to the company) to address abuse.

If you’re in the US, you can sign up for the waitlist to try to get early access to Ask Photos starting today. Meanwhile, Google Photos’ more descriptive search powers are now beginning to roll out for English-speaking users on Android and iOS.