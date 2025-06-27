Google's new AI app Doppl lets you try on outfits virtually

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Google Labs is making virtual outfit try ons available to all with a new experimental AI app called Doppl, the company announced in a blog post. You can upload a photo of yourself and any outfit to see how it will look on you and can even create an AI-generated video of yourself and the clothing in motion.

To use it, first upload a full-body photo of yourself, then choose photos or screen shots of outfits. For instance, you can screenshot or download photos from sources like Pinterest or clothing websites, or take photos of clothing from locations like thrift stores. You could even snap a photo of a friend wearing a desired outfit.

Once the outfit is selected, Doppl (short for doppelgänger one imagines) will create an AI-generated image of you wearing it even and convert the static image into a moving video. You can continue to browse through outfits, save your favorites and share different looks. It may not work perfectly for you — Google pointed out that "Doppl is in its early days and... fit, appearance and clothing details may not always be accurate."

Google recently unveiled a similar try-on feature for its Shopping experience, but Doppl works strictly as a standalone app. It looks like the kind of thing people could have some fun with, particularly on social media, but it may also aid Google in gathering data on users' buying and shopping habits. The app is now available on iOS and Android, but only in the US for now.