Google’s new experimental AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, is now available to free users too

Non-paying Gemini users can now play around with Google's newest model, the experimental version of Gemini 2.5 Pro. The company announced this weekend that it's making Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) free for everyone to use, albeit with tighter rate limits for non-subscribers. Google introduced Gemini 2.5 Pro just last week , touting it as its "most intelligent AI model" yet, and rolled it out to Gemini Advanced users first. It's available now in Google AI Studio and the Gemini app.

While free users can now try it out too, Google added that "Gemini Advanced users have expanded access and a significantly larger context window." Gemini 2.5 Pro (experimental) is the first of Google's Gemini 2.5 "thinking" models, which are said to deliver more accurate results through reasoning. In a blog post , the company explained that this "refers to its ability to analyze information, draw logical conclusions, incorporate context and nuance, and make informed decisions."