Google's Vids AI video maker is rolling out to most Workspace tiers

We’re in a new age of AI now. Google has an AI video maker available on select Workspace editions.

Google Vids runs on Google’s AI model Gemini to create workplace and marketing videos from Google Drive files and descriptions. You can either start a video from scratch or use a pre-made template to get a first draft going. There’s even a “Help me create” option in which Gemini can suggest scripts to get you started on your video.

You aren’t just limited to what’s in the templates. Google Vids allows you to use your own photos and videos. It also has a virtual recording studio so you can add your own photos and videos, record videos of yourself or just make audio tracks of your voice to accompany your video.

Google announced its new AI video making feature in April using the Gemini AI model. Google Vids doesn’t make videos from the ground up like Runway’s Gen-2 or OpenAI’s Sora that created one hell of a creepy Toys ‘R Us origin story movie . Google Vids creates a slideshow of sorts using different types of media and compiles them based on the content of the source documents or the suggestion you type into it. As Google Vids is part of Google Workspace, you can collaborate on a video project in real time with other team members.

Google Vids is coming to Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Essentials, Enterprise Essentials and Enterprise Essentials Plus members.