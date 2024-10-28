Grok can try and explain Elon Musk's terrible jokes
Will memes become the DNA of Grok’s soul?
Elon Musk’s social media platform X is home to the Grok AI model, and it just received an update today to help it . Musk showcased Grok explaining a joke in an and mentioned that the technology is still in the early stages. Other than that, neither Musk himself or the Grok account elaborated further.
Grok now understands images, even explaining the meaning of a joke.
This is an early version. It will rapidly improve.
https://t.co/gQ5BBISVRc
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2024
Musk owns xAI, the company that powers Grok’s image understanding function. You can see Grok’s of a meme Musk chose for the demonstration here. Thankfully, a premium X subscription is not needed to read Grok’s explanation.
As things stand, Grok’s image understanding abilities are still subpar relative to ChatGPT, as the joke explanation reads somewhat off, but it’s true that Musk’s AI company is working hard to improve Grok’s capabilities. That still hasn’t prevented Grok from providing about the presidential election. For now, it’s best to approach Musk’s pet AI with a healthy dose of skepticism.