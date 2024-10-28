Grok can try and explain Elon Musk's terrible jokes

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is home to the Grok AI model, and it just received an update today to help it understand images . Musk showcased Grok explaining a joke in an X post and mentioned that the technology is still in the early stages. Other than that, neither Musk himself or the Grok account elaborated further.

Grok now understands images, even explaining the meaning of a joke.



This is an early version. It will rapidly improve.



https://t.co/gQ5BBISVRc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2024

Musk owns xAI, the company that powers Grok’s image understanding function. You can see Grok’s six-point explanation of a meme Musk chose for the demonstration here. Thankfully, a premium X subscription is not needed to read Grok’s explanation.