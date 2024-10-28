Advertisement

Grok can try and explain Elon Musk's terrible jokes

Will memes become the DNA of Grok’s soul?

jeremy gan
Contributing Writer
·1 min read
REUTERS / Reuters

Elon Musk’s social media platform X is home to the Grok AI model, and it just received an update today to help it understand images. Musk showcased Grok explaining a joke in an X post and mentioned that the technology is still in the early stages. Other than that, neither Musk himself or the Grok account elaborated further.

Musk owns xAI, the company that powers Grok’s image understanding function. You can see Grok’s six-point explanation of a meme Musk chose for the demonstration here. Thankfully, a premium X subscription is not needed to read Grok’s explanation.

As things stand, Grok’s image understanding abilities are still subpar relative to ChatGPT, as the joke explanation reads somewhat off, but it’s true that Musk’s AI company is working hard to improve Grok’s capabilities. That still hasn’t prevented Grok from providing misleading information about the presidential election. For now, it’s best to approach Musk’s pet AI with a healthy dose of skepticism.