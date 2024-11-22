Here's your first chance to try Microsoft's Recall feature on Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft is opening up access to its controversial Recall feature on Copilot+ PCs starting today. Those who have an eligible system and are enrolled in the Windows Insider program can now check out a preview of the feature, which is designed as a "photographic memory" for practically anything you ever do on your PC. It works by storing snapshots of your activity.

The main idea behind Recall is to improve search on your system. Microsoft says that you should be able to find an app, website, image or document by describing its content (the tool leverages AI, of course). Once you're all set up, you can access Recall from the All apps list on the Start menu. You'll need to enable Windows Hello, Bitlocker and Secure Boot for security purposes and to opt into saving snapshots.

After that, it's a case of using your PC as normal until you need or want to search for something you did in the past. Every time you open Recall, you'll need to authenticate yourself with a fingerprint, facial recognition or PIN. The feature is completely opt-in too — a change Microsoft made after critics raised well-founded privacy concerns .

Microsoft notes that you have control over the snapshots and you can pause them at any time. Snapshots can be deleted and you can tell Recall not to take any of a certain website or app. The company adds that it won't access your snapshots, share them with third parties or use them for training purposes.

Moreover, Recall is now said to detect sensitive information such as PINs, credit card numbers and passwords. It won't take or store snapshots of anything containing detected sensitive info.

As part of this Insider preview, you'll be able to try out a Recall-powered feature called Click To Do . This will let you carry out actions on text and images in snapshots by holding down the Windows key and clicking on something.

It includes options you'd normally find in the right-click menu, such as copying text, saving and sharing images, searching for text on the web and opening identified URLs (bear in mind that AI is being used to detect text and images here). There are some other AI-powered functions for images, including background blurring and removal, Bing visual search and erasing objects.

For now, the Recall preview is only available for Snapdragon-powered Copilot+ PCs. Microsoft says it will expand the offer to Intel- and AMD-powered systems soon.

If you're interested in checking out Recall now (and don't mind running the risk of encountering bugs on an in-development Windows build), you'll first need to register for the Windows Insider program . After that, you'll need to go to Settings > Windows Update > Windows Insider Program and select "Get Started."

Pick the account you used to join the Insider Program, select the Dev Channel and reboot your system. After your Copilot+ PC is back up and running, go to Settings > Windows Update, check for updates and install Build 26120.2415.

