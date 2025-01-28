Jack Dorsey’s Block has an AI agent too
‘Codename goose’ is open source and compatible with a number of popular LLMs.
Jack Dorsey's Block has created its own open-source AI agent. Called "," the tool allows users to complete tasks using popular large language models.
"You can think of Goose as an assistant that is ready to take your instructions, and do the work for you," Block explains in a . According to the company, the agent can autonomously complete engineering tasks like looking for bugs or making code changes.
Users can configure goose to run on their preferred LLM. Iit supports Anthropic, Gemini, OpenAI and , though the company says it "works best" with Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet and OpenAI's o1 model. It's also compatible with extensions, which allows it to plug into popular developer tools, like GitHub and Google Drive,
Block is, of course, known for its financial apps, Square and Cash App, as well as the music streaming service Tidal, which it acquired in 2021. Those may not be industries you immediately associate with AI development, but Block founder Jack Dorsey is a longtime advocate for open-source software. The company also notes that goose could eventually extend to "non-engineering use cases" as well. Block engineer Brad Axen ZDNET that the company envisions more "creative' uses for goose, like music generation.