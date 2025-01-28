Jack Dorsey’s Block has an AI agent too

Jack Dorsey's Block has created its own open-source AI agent. Called " codename goose ," the tool allows users to complete tasks using popular large language models.

"You can think of Goose as an assistant that is ready to take your instructions, and do the work for you," Block explains in a blog post . According to the company, the agent can autonomously complete engineering tasks like looking for bugs or making code changes.

Users can configure goose to run on their preferred LLM. Iit supports Anthropic, Gemini, OpenAI and others , though the company says it "works best" with Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet and OpenAI's o1 model. It's also compatible with extensions, which allows it to plug into popular developer tools, like GitHub and Google Drive,