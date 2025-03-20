Meta AI is coming to Europe this week

Meta is rolling out its AI assistant across 41 European countries, including to members of the European Union, starting this week. It will also extend its access to 21 overseas European territories. In its announcement, Meta said that it has taken the company longer to bring its AI technology to European users as it continues to "navigate its complex regulatory system."

The company was planning to make its AI technology available in the region last year, but it had to put its plans on pause after the Irish Data Protection Commission asked it to delay training its Large Language Models on content posted by adult European users on Facebook and Instagram. A month after the Irish regulator's request, Meta said that it wasn't going to release its new multimodal Llama models in the region "due to the unpredictable nature of the European regulatory environment."

Meta will start its AI rollout in Europe by incorporating the technology into its messaging apps across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which will soon show a blue circle on their interface. It will be available in six languages from the region and will have limited capabilities that revolve around text queries for now, but the company says it hopes to expand its AI's offering over time until its finds "parity with the US."

European users will be able to call Meta AI in group chats by typing @MetaAI followed by their prompt or question. Users will also be able to use the chatbot to surface relevant posts and Reels by typing in queries, such as "show me Vancouver Island content." They will be able to look up information from all over the web within the chatbot, as well.