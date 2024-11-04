Meta opens its Llama AI models to government agencies for national security
The company said it will help the US compete with China.
Meta is opening up its Llama AI models to government agencies and contractors working on national security, the company said in . The group includes more than a dozen private sector companies that partner with the US government, including Amazon Web Services, Oracle and Microsoft, as well as defense contractors like Palantir and Lockheed Martin.
Mark Zuckerberg hinted at the move last week during Meta’s earnings call, when the company was “working with the public sector to adopt Llama across the US government.” Now, Meta is offering more details about the extent of that work.
Oracle, for example, is “building on Llama to synthesize aircraft maintenance documents so technicians can more quickly and accurately diagnose problems, speeding up repair time and getting critical aircraft back in service.” Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, according to Meta, are “using Llama to support governments by hosting our models on their secure cloud solutions for sensitive data.”
Meta is also providing similar access to Llama to governments and contractors in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Bloomberg . In a blog post, Meta’s President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, suggested the partnerships will help the US compete with China in the global arms race over artificial intelligence. “We believe it is in both America and the wider democratic world’s interest for American open source models to excel and succeed over models from China and elsewhere,” he wrote. “As an American company, and one that owes its success in no small part to the entrepreneurial spirit and democratic values the United States upholds, Meta wants to play its part to support the safety, security and economic prosperity of America – and of its closest allies too.”