Meta opens its Llama AI models to government agencies for national security

Meta is opening up its Llama AI models to government agencies and contractors working on national security, the company said in an update . The group includes more than a dozen private sector companies that partner with the US government, including Amazon Web Services, Oracle and Microsoft, as well as defense contractors like Palantir and Lockheed Martin.

Mark Zuckerberg hinted at the move last week during Meta’s earnings call, when he said the company was “working with the public sector to adopt Llama across the US government.” Now, Meta is offering more details about the extent of that work.

Oracle, for example, is “building on Llama to synthesize aircraft maintenance documents so technicians can more quickly and accurately diagnose problems, speeding up repair time and getting critical aircraft back in service.” Amazon Web Services and Microsoft, according to Meta, are “using Llama to support governments by hosting our models on their secure cloud solutions for sensitive data.”