Meta’s AI chatbot will soon speak in the voices of John Cena and other celebrities

The tech giant has reportedly secured deals with various actors to use their voices in its chatbot.

Meta has secured deals with several actors, including Kristen Bell, John Cena and Judi Dench, to use their voices for the Meta AI chatbot, Reuters reports. Users will be able to talk to the chatbot while listening to answers in the voice of their favorite celebrities. Other celebrities include Awkwafina and Keegan-Michael Key, a source told Reuters.

Besides these five voices, the source also said that there are more generic voice options if users prefer them. All voices will be available this week in the US and other English-speaking regions, though the source didn’t give any other specific locations.

The news follows a report from last month which claimed Meta was negotiating with actors to secure the rights to use their voices for its AI projects. Now, the deals have reportedly been struck, and the chatbot found when using Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp could feature these famous voices soon. The company had intended to finalize agreements before the Connect conference, where Reuters’ source says it will announce the new voice options.