Microsoft is sharing Copilot's 'next phase' in a September 16 livestream

According to Microsoft, it's time for the "next phase of Copilot innovation." On September 16, the company is live streaming an event called Microsoft 365 Copilot: Wave 2. Microsoft's CEO Satya Nadella and corporate vice president of AI at work, Jared Spataro, will host the event on LinkedIn (It is "your AI assistant for work," so it's a fitting platform). The stream starts at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET and is available here.

Spataro first announced Microsoft 365 Copilot in early 2023 to create responses, draft presentations, and break down data — to name a few of its uses. In the year and a half since, CoPilot has folded in Microsoft's chatbot Bing and expanded to serve entire teams, generate images, and reference multiple documents when it writes. It currently costs $360 annually per user.

