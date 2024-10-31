Microsoft's Recall AI tool for Copilot+ PCs faces a third delay
This is all sounding familiar...
It's deja vu all over again for Microsoft's AI-powered Recall tool. After a and then a second one , Microsoft is once more pushing back testing of the feature intended for its Copilot+ PCs. reported that Recall now won't enter previews for Windows Insiders until December.
"We are committed to delivering a secure and trusted experience with Recall," Brandon LeBlanc, senior product manager of Windows, told the publication. "To ensure we deliver on these important updates, we’re taking additional time to refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders."
When it was introduced, Microsoft positioned Recall as a way to give your computer a photographic memory, improving the search process on PCs. But since that photographic memory would demand a high degree of access to a computer's systems and data, Recall has been the target of privacy and security concerns. Microsoft has tried to those worries by presenting Recall as an opt-in feature, so users will have to give explicit permission for the AI assistant to log their computing activity. The company has also detailed other privacy protections, but today's third delay could mean that it's proving more difficult than expected to keep security on lock.