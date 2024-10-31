Microsoft's Recall AI tool for Copilot+ PCs faces a third delay

It's deja vu all over again for Microsoft's AI-powered Recall tool. After a delay in June and then a second one in August , Microsoft is once more pushing back testing of the feature intended for its Copilot+ PCs. The Verge reported that Recall now won't enter previews for Windows Insiders until December.

"We are committed to delivering a secure and trusted experience with Recall," Brandon LeBlanc, senior product manager of Windows, told the publication. "To ensure we deliver on these important updates, we’re taking additional time to refine the experience before previewing it with Windows Insiders."