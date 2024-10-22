More than 10,500 artists sign open letter protesting unlicensed AI training
Signees include Kevin Bacon, Julianne Moore and Thom Yorke.
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood, literature and music have issued a warning to the artificial intelligence industry. reports that more than 10,500 artists have signed an objecting to AI developers’ “unlicensed use” of artists’ work to train their models.
“The unlicensed use of creative works for training generative AI is a major, unjust threat to the livelihoods of the people behind those works, and must not be permitted,” the one sentence letter reads.
The letter has support from some huge names across the film, television, music and publishing industries. Some of the more famous signatures include actors Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson, Kevin Bacon and F. Murray Abraham, as well as former Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon, author James Patterson and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke.
The unauthorized use of their work to train AI models has been an area of major concern among creatives. The union and recently held industry-wide strikes demanding better protections for their work and livelihood against the use of AI in studio projects.
There are also several lawsuits currently in courts accusing some AI developers of using copyrighted content without permission or proper compensation.On Monday, The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post for violating their copyright protections. like Universal, Warner and Sony sued the makers of the Suno and Uido AI music makers back in June for violating its copyright protections on a “massive scale.”