Now you can generate images directly from ChatGPT and Sora

OpenAI just announced that all users will soon be able to generate images directly inside of ChatGPT. It's rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team and, most importantly, Free users. This will be the default image generation tool in 4o, so there will be no need to open Dall-E whenever you want to whip up a picture of a cat in space eating lasagna or whatever. The feature's also coming to Sora.

The company says that the platform will "generate high-quality images based on your prompt, conversation and uploaded files." To the latter point, it'll be able to transform pre-existing images based on prompts. OpenAI is also boasting about significant improvements in text rendering and contextual understanding.

These new tools are intended for both personal and professional use. As such, OpenAI gives a number of examples as to where this type of image generation could come in handy. These include the creation of infographics, social media promotional graphics and images with plenty of text, as seen below.

OpenAI

This being a modern generation tool, it can also handle high-end visuals. The company says it offers a "strong capability for photorealism, including light, shadow, and texture accuracy." The ability to understand context could also be useful, as OpenAI says this could be used to create a "poster of birds found in Central Park" or a "visualization of an art history era discussed previously in the conversation."

Say hello to GPT-4o, our new flagship model which can reason across audio, vision, and text in real time: https://t.co/MYHZB79UqN Text and image input rolling out today in API and ChatGPT with voice and video in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/uuthKZyzYx — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 13, 2024