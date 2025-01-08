NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang welcomes the rise of superintelligent AI at CES 2025

Surprising no one, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang isn't too worried about a future filled with robots and superintelligent AI. In fact, he welcomes it. During a CES Q&A session with media and analysts, Huang was asked if he thought intelligent robots would ultimately side with humans, or against them. "With the humans, because we're going to build them that way," he replied confidently.

"The idea of superintelligence is not unusual," Huang continued. "I have a company with many many people who are superintelligent in their field of work. I'm surrounded by superintelligence. And I prefer to be surrounded by superintelligence than the alternative."

Given that the hype around generative AI has been huge for NVIDIA's business — it's currently vying with Apple and Microsoft for the largest valuation in the world — it makes sense that Huang would be all for a future where we're more reliant on smarter AI. He falls short of proclaiming the arrival of god-like artificial general intelligence (AGI) like OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Tesla's Elon Musk, instead Huang's vision sounds more task-focused.

"That's the future, you're going to have superintelligent AI that will let you write, analyze problems, deal with supply chain planning, write software, design chips," he said. "The technology, of course, can be used in many ways, but it's humans that are harmful. I think machines are machines."

During the morning Q&A session, which came after Huang's lengthy CES keynote to a mostly unenthusiastic crowd, he admitted that he did a poor job of conveying his vision for AI in the real world. Huang thinks the combination of NVIDIA's Omniverse technology for visualizing 3D routines, as well as NVIDIA Cosmos for generating photorealistic environments for AI training, will make it easier to train robots for real-world work. That could end up being one small step towards AI superintelligence — or, at the very least, slightly more capable robots.