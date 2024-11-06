OpenAI bought the web domain Chat.com

OpenAI has scooped up a domain name that sounds like a logical fit. TechCrunch reports that Chat.com, which was previously bought for over $15 million, is now in the hands of the ChatGPT maker.

According to the domain history website who.is, Chat.com was first registered way back in September 1996. Before OpenAI’s acquisition, it last changed hands in 2023, when HubSpot co-founder and CTO Dharmesh Shah reportedly bought it for $15.5 million. We can speculate that the executive saw the burgeoning AI chatbot industry and the concise term’s potential for a big return. It was reportedly one of the top two publicly reported domain sales ever.

OpenAI hasn’t said how much it paid for Chat.com, but it confirmed with TechCrunch that it bought the domain. And if you’re expecting drastic changes from OpenAI’s chatbot, the move isn’t likely tied to a ChatGPT rebrand. Regardless, the domain now redirects to the world-changing AI tool.