OpenAI is apparently making a social network

It looks like OpenAI is building its own X-like social media network, according to a report by The Verge . We don't have many specifics, but we do know there's an internal prototype that adds a social feed to ChatGPT's image generation tool.

It remains unclear if OpenAI will launch this social network as a standalone app or if it will be integrated within the ChatGPT app, which is what the prototype indicates. The report does suggest that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been asking for feedback about the social network from people outside of the company.

One potential reason for this step is that the app would allow OpenAI to gather real-time data from users to train its AI models. It's also a potentially diversifying move for the company.

Although it's uncertain if this project will ever see the light of day, one thing is probable — it'll likely get under the skin of Elon Musk, who owns X. Altman and OpenAI have been at odds with Musk for some time. The company rejected his offer to buy OpenAI , instead offering to "buy Twitter" for just $9.7 billion dollars. It's worth noting that the offer is four times lower than what Musk paid for the platform and that Altman purposefully used the word Twitter and not X.

no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want — Sam Altman (@sama) February 10, 2025

OpenAI has also recently countersued Musk , accusing the billionaire of staging press attacks and malicious campaigns against the company on X. The suit also accuses Musk of making "harassing legal claims," referring to his initial suit , and a "sham bid for OpenAI's assets."