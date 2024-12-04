OpenAI may launch Sora, its text-to-video model, very soon
Here come 12 days of OpenAI features, demos and products.
OpenAI will start announcing new features and demos tomorrow for 12 days through livestreams. Sources familiar with the matter told that these new products will allegedly include OpenAI's long-awaited text-to-video tool, Sora, and a new reasoning model.
The announcement for "12 Days of OpenAI", as the company puts it, was made public on yesterday. The first livestream will broadcast tomorrow, but the announcements themselves remain unconfirmed That said, in addition to the sources that spoke more recently with The Verge, the Wall Street Journal previously reported Sora was likely to come out before the end of 2024.
Sora was early this year, and shared with a small group of testers. But 20 or so of those the model to the public in protest of "unpaid labor," reported. OpenAI has broadly been the subject of criticism regarding the provenance of data supporting its language models, and Sora has been no different. The company if Sora has scraped public YouTube videos — something that YouTube's CEO has would be a breach of the platform's terms of service.
OpenAI isn't the only company working on text-to-video models. Google's is now available to Google Vertex AI users via private review. It was announced three months after Sora's February unveiling.