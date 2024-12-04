OpenAI may launch Sora, its text-to-video model, very soon

OpenAI will start announcing new features and demos tomorrow for 12 days through livestreams. Sources familiar with the matter told The Verge that these new products will allegedly include OpenAI's long-awaited text-to-video tool, Sora, and a new reasoning model.

The announcement for "12 Days of OpenAI", as the company puts it, was made public on X yesterday. The first livestream will broadcast tomorrow, but the announcements themselves remain unconfirmed That said, in addition to the sources that spoke more recently with The Verge, the Wall Street Journal previously reported Sora was likely to come out before the end of 2024.

Sora was revealed early this year, and shared with a small group of testers. But 20 or so of those artists leaked the model to the public in protest of "unpaid labor," The Washington Post reported. OpenAI has broadly been the subject of criticism regarding the provenance of data supporting its language models, and Sora has been no different. The company has yet to directly address if Sora has scraped public YouTube videos — something that YouTube's CEO has said would be a breach of the platform's terms of service.