OpenAI prepares to send GPT-4 out to pasture

GPT-4, OpenAI's first big upgrade to ChatGPT months after unleashing it on the world, is on its way out. A changelog the company published on Thursday said the model will be retired from ChatGPT on April 30. GPT-4o, which has been available since last May, will fully replace it.

Despite GPT-4's significance in modern AI's brief but world-changing history, its sunsetting isn't a great loss for customers. OpenAI says GPT-4o improves on it in writing, coding and STEM. Recent upgrades have boosted the newer model further, enhancing its instruction following, problem-solving and conversational flow. The company describes the multimodal GPT-4o as the "natural successor" to the soon-to-be-retired GPT-4.

Despite its upcoming removal from ChatGPT, API users will still be able to access GPT-4 after April 30.

The announcement comes as OpenAI reportedly prepares a slew of new models for launch. Reverse engineer Tibor Blaho posted images on Friday (via TechCrunch) that seemingly confirm that o3, o4-mini and GPT-4.1 (including nano and mini offshoots) models are in the pipeline. In February, the company introduced a research preview of GPT-4.5, a better, more natural conversationalist that will serve as a stepping stone to GPT-5.

OpenAI's release notes included a nod to the role GPT-4 played in the company's development. "GPT‑4 marked a pivotal moment in ChatGPT's evolution," the notes read. "We're grateful for the breakthroughs it enabled and for the feedback that helped shape its successor. GPT‑4o builds on that foundation to deliver even greater capability, consistency and creativity."