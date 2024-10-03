OpenAI rolls out Canvas, its newest ChatGPT interface

OpenAI is beta testing a new workspace interface for ChatGPT called Canvas. The AI giant unveiled its new ChatGPT workspace on its official blog and it’s currently available for ChatGPT Plus and Team users. Enterprise and Edu users will be able to access Canvas sometime next week.

Canvas is a virtual interface space for writing and coding projects that allow users to consult with ChatGPT on certain portions of a project. A separate window opens besides the main chat space and users can put writing or code on this new “canvas” and highlight sections to have the model focus on and edit “like a copy editor or code reviewer,” according to the blog.

Canvas can either be opened manually by typing “use canvas” in your prompt. Canvas can also automatically open when it “detects a scenario in which it could be helpful,” according to the blog post.

There are also several shortcuts that can be used for writing and coding projects. Users can ask ChatGPT for suggested edits, length adjustments, reading level changes and emojis on writing projects. Coders can have ChatGPT review certain lines of code, add logs and comments for further clarity, fix bugs and port coding to a different language such as JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Java, C++ or PHP in Canvas mode.