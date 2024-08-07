People are returning Humane AI Pins faster than the company can sell them

Humane’s universally derided AI Pin is not exactly flying off of store shelves, according to internal sales documents published by The Verge. As a matter of fact, returns seem to be currently outpacing new purchases. So many have been returned, that there are only around 7,000 units out in the wild. The company had once hoped to sell 100,000 in the first year, so that ain’t happening.

To date, around 10,000 have been sold and 3,000 have been returned, leaving the aforementioned 7,000 in the hands of consumers. This gadget costs $700, so I’d obviously have returned it after learning it doesn’t actually do anything useful. Wouldn’t you? To that end, over 1,000 pre-orders were canceled once reviews started coming in.

We called it the “solution to none of technology's problems” and struggled to understand who it was even for. This was before the charging case accessory became a potential fire hazard, which added to the image of the product being the ultimate example of tech hubris. There’s a reason, after all, why noted tech vlogger Marques Brownlee called it “the worst product” he had ever reviewed.

Humane has been, sort of, trying to turn things around, mostly by trying to find a larger company to scoop it up into its portfolio. HP has been considering a purchase, according to The New York Times. Also, the company’s allegedly been in active negotiations with investors, as reported by The Information.

Humane has taken umbrage with The Verge and its reporting, with spokesperson Zoz Cuccias claiming “inaccuracies” regarding the financial data but didn’t go into specifics. Instead, she said “we have nothing else to provide as we do not comment on financial data, and will refer it to our legal counsel.”

The Verge reports that the company has no refurbishment operation in place, which is another lost opportunity for revenue. The problem allegedly boils down to a limitation with carrier partner T-Mobile that doesn’t allow Humane to reassign one of these pins to a secondary user. The returned pins could be destined for the scrap heap, but Humane is reportedly holding onto the returns for now, in the hopes it solves the problem with T-Mobile.

The company has been releasing software updates to address user feedback, so who knows. Maybe the ship can right itself. There’s still the question of spending $700 for a secondary device that underperforms when compared to a smartphone. The same question applies to a $200 device. We’re looking at you Rabbit.

