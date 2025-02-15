Perplexity has its own ‘Deep Research’ tool now too

In a blog post on Friday, Perplexity introduced a new tool called Deep Research that it says can conduct "in-depth research and analysis" to deliver detailed reports in response to your questions, and it's free for limited use. It comes just a couple of weeks after OpenAI announced its own Deep Research feature for ChatGPT Pro users... which itself followed Google's December announcement of Deep Research for Gemini . Perplexity's tool is available only on the web to start, but it will hit the iOS, Android and Mac apps soon too.

Introducing Deep Research on Perplexity. Deep Research lets you generate in-depth research reports on any topic. Available to everyone for free—up to 5 queries per day for non-subscribers and 500 queries per day for Pro users. pic.twitter.com/obovx7YEUF — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) February 14, 2025

Perplexity says its Deep Research "excels at a range of expert-level tasks — from finance and marketing to product research" and takes about 2-4 minutes to come up with an answer, during which it "performs dozens of searches, reads hundreds of sources, and reasons through the material." Once finished, its reports can be shared or exported as a PDF. The company claims it outperforms competitors — like OpenAI's o3-mini and o1, and DeepSeek-R1 — on the Humanity's Last Exam benchmark, earning a 21.1 percent accuracy score (though this is lower than OpenAI's Deep Research scored).

Free users will be limited to five queries per day, while Pro subscribers will get 500, according to a tweet from the company.