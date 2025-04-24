Perplexity is building a browser in part to collect customer data for targeted ads

AI company Perplexity announced in February that it was building its own browser called Comet. In a recent interview with the TBPN podcast, CEO Aravind Srinivas gave some insight as to why the business appeared to be branching out from its artificial intelligence focus: It's to collect user data and sell them targeted advertisements.

"That's kind of one of the other reasons we wanted to build a browser, is we want to get data even outside the app to better understand you," he said. "We plan to use all the context to build a better user profile and, maybe you know, through our discover feed we could show some ads there."