Perplexity will now show hotel information from TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor has entered into a partnership with Perplexity to offer a human touch to the AI company's hotel information. Through this deal, listings for hotel searches on Perplexity will now include summaries of information from TripAdvisor explaining why they were included in the results. Ratings, perks and images from TripAdvisor will also appear on Perplexity.

"From the Tripadvisor side, they provide an up-to-date trustworthy source of information that we sync regularly," Perplexity cofounder Johnny Ho told The Verge . "On the fly, we'll index and retrieve the right results depending on the user intent of the query."

The results of this partnership are live now on Perplexity's website and will roll out soon to the company's mobile apps. According to the press release, the pair of businesses will continue to make improvements to their collaboration over the next three years. A lot of money probably changed hands for this deal, but no financial details were shared.