Philips Hue adds AI-powered lighting options to its app

If there's one certainty of 2025, it's that there will be a plethora of new AI products. One of the first out of the gate comes from Philips Hue, which has announced AI-powered smart lighting for creating just the right mood for every setting.

Philips Hue is bringing an AI assistant to its Hue app that will create "personalized lighting scenes." You can instruct the assistant through text or voice commands. For instance, you might say something like, "Create a scene for a dinner party" or write "Give me a scene for a quiet night in." Philips Hue will also have a feedback feature so you can share if the ambience isn't what you requested.

Philips Hue

As of now, there's not an exact release date for the AI assistant, but Philips Hue states it will become available this year. It should be compatible with all of its lights. Other companies have created similar products, such as iConnectHue, which added AI-powered "magic scenes" in early 2023.