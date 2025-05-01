Pinterest will now tell you when you’re looking at AI-generated content

Pinterest is fighting back against the onslaught of AI slop that is increasingly clogging up its platform following complaints from users. From now on, you'll be able to see when image Pins that appear in your feed have been either generated or modified using AI. When users click on an image Pin in close-up they'll see an "AI modified" label in the bottom left-hand corner.

In a blog post published this week, Pinterest says it has been testing the new feature for several months, which involves analysing the metadata of an image to assess its source. It says it's also developing classifiers that can automatically detect the whiff of generative AI even when metadata markers are absent. How successful it is in doing so will become clear as the new features roll out globally, and creators who suspect their content has been mislabelled will be able to appeal.

Such mislabelling has been an ongoing issue for Meta, which was forced to adjust the wording of the AI labels it applied to uploaded photos on Facebook and Instagram after photographers complained they were being added to images that hadn't been created using AI. Apparently, even minimal use of the generative fill tool in Photoshop was enough to trigger a label. That's something that Pinterest will likely want to look out for as it hones this new algorithm.