Redact-A-Chat is an old-style chatroom that censors words after one use

If you're a word and game lover like me, then prepare to join me in excitement — and, eventual frustration — as there's a new daily word puzzle of sorts. New York-based art collective MSCHF has introduced an AOL-style chatroom called Redact-A-Chat that censors a word each time someone uses it. Josh Wardle, creator of Wordle, recently worked at MSCHF there for a few years.

So, how does it work? There's a main chatroom where you can write anything, but if a word gets repeated, then it's covered with a blue blurry line and unavailable for the rest of the day. I got to try it out early, and it seems duplicated words in sentences also lead to the second mention being blurred out. All words become fair game again at midnight. Announcements about newly censored words and when the time starts again come from three one-eyed safety pins reminiscent of the Microsoft Word safety pin.

In a statement, MSCHF said Redact-A-Chat "forces creative communication. You must constantly keep ahead of the censor in order to continue your conversation. On the other hand, you can be that a**hole who starts working their way through the dictionary to deprive everyone else of language."

If you're unsure about participating in the main room, you can start a chat just for your friends. You just click the create a chat room button, give it a name and it will appear. You can then invite other people to the group with a unique code.