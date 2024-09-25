Reddit is rolling out AI-powered translations to 35 countries

As world wide as the web is, language barriers still often limit how much of a site people can explore. Well, Reddit is using AI in an attempt to lessen this issue. The company announced Redditors across more than 35 countries will soon be able to automatically translate their entire feeds. The tool first launched in France earlier this year.

The machine learning-powered feature is now available in Brazil and Spain, where Redditors can click a translate icon displayed in the overflow menu. This move will translate their entire feed, including comments, into Portuguese and Spanish, respectively. The setting also allows people to post and comment in their language and have it auto-translated into the community's set language. The key here is that unlike platforms like Instagram, for instance, which require you to click translate for each post, Reddit is automating the process. Redditors can access this feature on the app, mobile browser or desktop.

In the coming weeks Reddit will expand its translation feature to Germany, Italy, the Philippines and countries across Latin America. The platform will also be adding a banner on any translated posts and a quick button to see the original content — helpful if a sentence gets a bit wonky in translation. Plus, Reddit is planning to roll out translated content on search engines.