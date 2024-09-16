Slack AI will generate transcripts and notes from huddles

The new AI search can also surface results with file and app knowledge.

Salesforce has rolled out some new AI features for its business-focused Slack chat app designed to take over mundane chores like transcription.

A key new feature is Slack AI huddle notes to "capture key takeaways and action items so users can focus on the work at hand," the company wrote. This looks like a more powerful version of a previous Slack AI feature that recaps channel highlights and generates summaries for threads in a single click.

When invited to a huddle, Slack AI creates a transcript based on real-time audio and messages shared in the thread. It can also organize notes with citations, action items and files shared into a canvas. All huddle attendees can then view the notes later, even if they weren't able to attend.

Slack also updated its AI search feature so that it can surface unique results for a user based on files and apps they uploaded in Slack, including canvases, transcripts from clips, documents from connected apps, Google files and more.

Another timesaver is the new AI Workflow Builder that helps automate tasks. For instance, users can enter a prompt like "send a welcome message to teammates that join a channel" and Slack AI and Workflow Builder will will generate that functionality with no programming required.

Also arriving in the latest update are Slack templates, pre-configured for specific use cases like managing a project, collecting feedback and triaging help requests. The new Slack AI features are now available as a paid add-on for all subscription plans, and Slack templates will roll out in October 2024.