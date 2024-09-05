The US, UK, EU and other major nations have signed a landmark global AI treaty

The United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and several other countries have signed an AI safety treaty laid out by the Council of Europe (COE), an international standards and human rights organization. This landmark treaty, known as the Framework Convention on artificial intelligence and human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, opened for signature in Vilnius, Lithuania. It is the first legally binding international agreement aimed at ensuring that AI systems align with democratic values.

The treaty focuses on three main areas: protecting human rights (including privacy and preventing discrimination), safeguarding democracy, and upholding the rule of law. It also provides a legal framework covering the entire lifecycle of AI systems, promoting innovation, and managing potential risks.

Besides the US, UK and the EU, the treaty’s other signatories include Andorra, Georgia, Iceland, Norway, Moldova, San Marino, and Israel. Notably absent are many major countries from Asia and the Middle East, and Russia, but any country will be eligible to join it in the future as long as they commit to comply with its provisions, according to a statement from the Council of Europe.

“We must ensure that the rise of AI upholds our standards, rather than undermining them,” said COE secretary general Marija Pejčinović Burić in the statement. “The Framework Convention is designed to ensure just that. It is a strong and balanced text - the result of the open and inclusive approach by which it was drafted and which ensured that it benefits from multiple and expert perspectives.

The treaty will enter into force three months after five signatories, including at least three Council of Europe member states, ratify it. The COE’s treaty joins other recent efforts to regulate AI including the UK's AI Safety Summit, the G7-led Hiroshima AI Process, and the UN's AI resolution.