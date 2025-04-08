The White House wants federal agencies to maximize the use of 'American AI'

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has released the administration's revised policies for the use of AI in federal agencies. As Reuters notes, it has altered Biden-era guidelines and has rescinded orders by the previous administration related to safety over the technology's use. The Trump administration said it's shifting towards a "forward-leaning, pro-innovation and procompetition mindset" instead of maintaining and "pursuing the risk-averse approach" of Biden's government.

Before Trump took office, the government ordered federal agencies to ensure that any AI tools they use "do not endanger the rights and safety of the American people" and to be transparent about the technologies they use. It also placed restrictions on AI acquisitions. According to the Trump administration, the new rules "will no longer impose unnecessary bureaucratic restrictions on the use of innovative American AI."

Federal agencies will still have to appoint a Chief AI Officer like the previous administration had ordered. While Biden's government wanted those officers to ensure that agencies are using AI responsibly, their main role in the current government is to serve as "AI advocates," promoting agency-wide AI adoption. "Agency Chief AI Officer roles are redefined to serve as change agents and AI advocates, rather than overseeing layers of bureaucracy," the White House said. Accountability for using AI will be more akin to the existing process for using IT in the government, OMB said, "instead of creating new layers of approvals." In addition, the new rules remove what the new administration calls "burdensome agency reporting requirements" for the acquisition of AI in the government.

The government now wants federal agencies to develop an AI strategy within the next six months.