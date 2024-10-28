UK man gets 18 years in prison for using AI to generate CSAM

A UK man who used AI to create child sexual abuse material (CSAM) has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, according to The Guardian . Hugh Nelson, 27, created the images by using photographs of real children, which were then manipulated by AI. Nelson was convicted of 16 child sexual abuse offenses back in August, after a lengthy police investigation. This was the first prosecution of its kind in the UK.

Nelson used modeling software called Daz 3D to manufacture the loathsome images. The program has a suite of AI tools, which he used to transform regular photos of children into CSAM. Greater Manchester police said that he sold these images online and was even commissioned in several cases to create specific items of CSAM via photographs of real kids. Police say that Nelson made around $6,500 by selling images online.

He was caught when trying to sell images to an undercover cop in a chatroom. “I’ve done beatings, smotherings, hangings, drownings, beheadings, necro, beast, the list goes on,” Nelson said to the cop to entice a sale. This is according to a transcript of a conversation provided by the prosecution.

It’s worth noting that Daz 3D doesn’t create deepfakes, in which one face is swapped onto another body. Nelson created actual 3D renders by feeding the photos to the AI algorithm.

At sentencing, the judge called the images “harrowing and sickening” and addressed Nelson specifically, saying “there seems to be no limit to the depths of depravity exhibited in the images that you were prepared to create and exhibit to others.” He also said that it was “impossible to know” if children had been abused as a result of the images. Police searches of Nelson’s devices did find a series of text messages in which he encouraged people to sexually abuse children under 13. These suspects and potential victims are allegedly located throughout the world, including the US.